QUEENS, NY -- Funeral services for Mr. George Spigner, Sr., 95, of Queens, NY and formerly of Orangeburg, SC, will be held 2:00pm, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Bull Swamp Baptist Church, 112 Purity Street, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Rev. Dr. Ephriam D. Stephens is officiating.

Mr. Spigner will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Spigner passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Queens, NY.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 25, from 2:00pm - 6:00pm.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 25, from 2:00pm - 6:00pm.

