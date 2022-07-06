Furman McKinley Prickett Jr. -- St. Matthews

Furman McKinley Prickett Jr., 92, of St. Matthews, passed away July 4, 2022. He was the husband of the late Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Harrison Prickett.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at First Baptist Church, St. Matthews, with the Rev. Dr. Thomas B. Huggins Jr. officiating.

Jr. was born in St. Matthews, the son of the late Furman M. Prickett Sr. and Deline Buyck Prickett.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 348, St. Matthews, SC 29135.

