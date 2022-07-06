 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Furman McKinley Prickett Jr. -- St. Matthews

  • 0

Furman McKinley Prickett Jr., 92, of St. Matthews, passed away July 4, 2022. He was the husband of the late Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Harrison Prickett.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at First Baptist Church, St. Matthews, with the Rev. Dr. Thomas B. Huggins Jr. officiating.

Jr. was born in St. Matthews, the son of the late Furman M. Prickett Sr. and Deline Buyck Prickett.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 348, St. Matthews, SC 29135.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dermatologists: Social media doesn't have the best information on skin care

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News