Fannie Way

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mrs. Fannie M. Way, 100, formerly of 24400 Russell St., Orangeburg, died Dec. 13, 2019, at Calhoun Convalescent Center following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church, with the Rev. Donald E. Green Jr. officiating.

The casket will be placed in the church at 10 a.m.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m.

Friends may call at the residence of her niece, Frizell Miller-Darby, 131 Den Drive (Fox Run), Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home.

