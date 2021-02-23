 Skip to main content
Evonne Johnson Cox -- St. Matthews
ST. MATTHEWS -- Evonne Johnson Cox, 63, of 36 Ridgecrest Court, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews.

Family and friends may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home.

