ORANGEBURG -- Evangelist Trina M. Brailey, 59, of Orangeburg passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

The graveside service will be held 12 noon Friday, May 26, 2023 in Belleville Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg.

The viewing will be from 2:00 to 7:00 pm Thursday, May 25, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family will receive visitors at the residence of her daughter, Eriqua (Jhiru) Jamison, 525 Dragstrip Road, Neeses from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Friends may also call the funeral home.