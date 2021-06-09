 Skip to main content
Esther Felder Dukes -- Cameron
Esther Felder Dukes -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Esther Felder Dukes, 87, of Cameron, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Thompson Funeral Home Inc.

