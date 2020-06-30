Ernest Jamison -- Orangeburg
Ernest Jamison -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Ernest Jamison of 3291 Charleston Highway transitioned to his heavenly home on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Bushy Pond Baptist Church, Norway. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

The family will also be receiving friends at the residence. Further condolences can be made at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.

