Ernest Jamison -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Ernest Jamison of 3291 Charleston Highway transitioned to his heavenly home on Friday, June 26, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Bushy Pond Baptist Church, Norway. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.
The family will also be receiving friends at the residence. Further condolences can be made at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.
