Edwin Monteze Boyd Sr. -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Graveside service for Mr. Edwin Monteze Boyd Sr., 45, of St. George, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in St. James Cemetery, St. George, with Elder Travis Boyd officiating.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home.

Online condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

