HOLLY HILL -- Mr. Edward Mike Jr., 73, of 606 Hollyway Court, passed away at the Regional Medical Center on May 25, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

