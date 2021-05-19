Eddie Tyler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Eddie Tyler, 73, of Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of his niece, Diane Garvin, 1638 Dr. Boylston Road, Salley, from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Friends may also call the funeral home.