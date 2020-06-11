Douglas A. Albergotti -- Santee

Douglas was born Sept. 10, 1947, a son of the late Marion Lewis Metts, Joseph McKewn Albergotti and Aileen Fralix Albergotti. He was born and raised in Harleyville and was a 1965 graduate of Harleyville-Ridgeville High School. He graduated from Shepard AFB, Texas, as an aircraft engine mechanic and served in the United States Air Force, airman 3rd class. He was assigned to duty to Hurlburt Field, Florida, then to Camron Bay, Vietnam, with Tactical Air Command and returned home after his tour. He worked at Carolina Giant Cement Company and his ambitions grew. He was an entrepreneur and tried several businesses before starting his first used vehicle dealership, Doug's Auto Sales in Ladson. Later, he moved to Orangeburg and continued with sales of used vehicles, Car R Us, Albergotti Brothers Upholstery, Auto World of Orangeburg and Auto World of Santee. Doug loved his country and was proud of his military service, which was extremely important to him. He was predeceased by a brother, Joe Albergotti Jr., and a sister, Annette Metts Gutbier.