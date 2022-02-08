 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Doshia English Kemp -- Denmark

  • 0

DENMARK – Graveside services for Mrs. Doshia English Kemp, 89, of 379 Sato Ave., will be held at noon Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at in the Honey Ford Baptist Church cemetery, Denmark.

She passed away Thursday, Feb. 3.

Viewing for the public will be held Tuesday, Feb. 8, from noon – 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family will not be receiving visitors at the residence due to COVID 19, but you may call Alicia Shuler, niece, at 803.347.6590 to extend your condolences.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is Apple profiting from peer pressure and bullying?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News