Doshia English Kemp -- Denmark

DENMARK – Graveside services for Mrs. Doshia English Kemp, 89, of 379 Sato Ave., will be held at noon Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at in the Honey Ford Baptist Church cemetery, Denmark.

She passed away Thursday, Feb. 3.

Viewing for the public will be held Tuesday, Feb. 8, from noon – 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family will not be receiving visitors at the residence due to COVID 19, but you may call Alicia Shuler, niece, at 803.347.6590 to extend your condolences.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

