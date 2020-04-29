Dorothy B. Bovian
0 comments

Dorothy B. Bovian

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dorothy B. Bovian

Dorothy B. Bovian

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Mrs. Dorothy B. Bovian, 93, of Orangeburg.

Mrs. Bovian passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at The Oaks, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her niece, Margaret Young, at 803-682-5263, or the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Bovian as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News