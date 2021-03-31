Donald William Faith -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Donald William Faith, 75, died Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

The visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree. No services are planned.

Mr. Faith was born May 13, 1945, in Baltimore, Md., the son of the late Oliver Denton and Emily Jeanette Welters Faith. Before retirement he was employed as a construction worker.

He is survived by his brother, Frederick O. Faith of Elloree; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home is serving the family.