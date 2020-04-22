David C. Tracy
David C. Tracy

David C. Tracy

NORTH CHARLESTON -- David C. Tracy, 67, of North Charleston, passed away on April 16, 2020 at his residence.

Viewing at the funeral home will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 23. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday April 24, in the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church cemetery, 120 Bethel Drive, St. George.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd.. St. George (843-563-4332).

