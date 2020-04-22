NORTH CHARLESTON -- David C. Tracy, 67, of North Charleston, passed away on April 16, 2020 at his residence.

Viewing at the funeral home will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 23. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday April 24, in the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church cemetery, 120 Bethel Drive, St. George.