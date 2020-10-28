Daniel Bruce
ROWESVILLE -- Funeral services for Mr. Daniel Bruce, 78, of 3727 Rowesville Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Sandy Run Cemetery, Bowman. The Rev. Charles Ferguson is officiating.
Mr. Bruce passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, at his residence.
Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the funeral home.
Friends may visit the residence. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to his daughter, Ms. Patrice Bruce, at 860-331-4857 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.