 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daniel Bruce - Rowesville
0 comments

Daniel Bruce - Rowesville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Daniel Bruce

Daniel Bruce

ROWESVILLE -- Funeral services for Mr. Daniel Bruce, 78, of 3727 Rowesville Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Sandy Run Cemetery, Bowman. The Rev. Charles Ferguson is officiating.

Mr. Bruce passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, at his residence.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the funeral home.

Friends may visit the residence. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to his daughter, Ms. Patrice Bruce, at 860-331-4857 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

North Dakota leading in number of new coronavirus cases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News