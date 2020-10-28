Daniel Bruce

ROWESVILLE -- Funeral services for Mr. Daniel Bruce, 78, of 3727 Rowesville Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Sandy Run Cemetery, Bowman. The Rev. Charles Ferguson is officiating.

Mr. Bruce passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, at his residence.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the funeral home.

Friends may visit the residence. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to his daughter, Ms. Patrice Bruce, at 860-331-4857 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

