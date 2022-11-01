Corijion Williams -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Corijion Williams, 29, of 103 Hutto St., Apt. 24, died Oct. 11, 2022.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel. All those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations. Burial is at Canaan Baptist Church.

Friends may call at the residence of his aunt Salley Mae Bookard, 7703 Freedom Road, Branchville, and at the funeral home. The family will receive limited guest due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.