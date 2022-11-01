 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Corijion Williams -- Branchville

  • 0

BRANCHVILLE -- Corijion Williams, 29, of 103 Hutto St., Apt. 24, died Oct. 11, 2022.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel. All those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations. Burial is at Canaan Baptist Church.

Friends may call at the residence of his aunt Salley Mae Bookard, 7703 Freedom Road, Branchville, and at the funeral home. The family will receive limited guest due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This is why we find our own dogs the cutest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News