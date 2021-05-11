 Skip to main content
Clarence Jennings -- Bamberg
Clarence Jennings -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Clarence Jennings, 59, of 836 Clear Pond Road, died May 10, 2021, at Midlands Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home. The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19. You may contact his daughter, Danielle Jennings, at 803-315-2448.

