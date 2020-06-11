× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Christopher Zimmerman

ORANGEBURG -- Christopher Zimmerman, 49, of 67 Northwood Court, died June 10, 2020, following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

