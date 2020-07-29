Charles L. Jenkins Sr. -- Cameron
Charles L. Jenkins Sr. -- Cameron

Charles L. Jenkins Sr.

Charles L. Jenkins Sr.

CAMERON -- Funeral services for Mr. Charles L. Jenkins Sr. of Cameron will be held at noon Thursday, July 30, 2020, in the Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel, St. Matthews, with the Rev. Larry Nelson officiating. Burial will take place in St. Peter AME Church cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Jenkins Funeral Home, Cameron, and from 9 to 11 a.m. July 30 at Jenkins Funeral Home St. Matthews.

Funeral service attendance is by invitation only; however, those wishing to view the service may tune into Facebook Live on the Jenkins Funeral Home profile page. Facial coverings are required.

Those left to cherish loving memories are his wife of 37 years, Rosalind H. Jenkins; a daughter; Charlene L. Jenkins; a grandson; Charles L. Jenkins III; a sister, Geneva J. Bovian; a brother, Jerome Jenkins; and a host of other relatives.

