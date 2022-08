BAMBERG -- Graveside funeral services for Caleb Leon Bonaparte, 62, of Bamberg, will be held Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 11 a.m. in Black Cemetery, located at 6750 Bethel Road, Bamberg.

Visitation will be held on Monday from 2-6 p.m. in the Carroll Mortuary chapel in Bamberg. Immediately following the services family will greet friends at the Copper Oak Plantation in Bamberg. It is mandatory for everyone to wear masks during services and visitation.