COPE -- Betty S. Kittrell, 82, of Cope, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 3, 2023, surrounded by her family.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Canaan Baptist Church, 4977 Cannon Bridge Rd, Cope. The Rev Alan Woodward will be officiating.
Mrs. Betty was born on June 5, 1940, in Norway. She was one of three girls born to the late William E. Sutcliffe and the late Alma P. Williams Sutcliffe. She was employed with Dukes Barbeque for over 41 years. She was a life-long member of Canaan Baptist Church where she played the piano for many years. She enjoyed going to the beach, going fishing and reading, and riding roller coasters, but her passion was her family. Being a "Grandmoma" and a "GiGi" brought her so much joy. Mrs. Betty will be remembered for her sweet spirit and contagious smile. She was preceded in death by her husband, Riley W. Kittrell.
Survivors include her children, Debora Hughes (Craig), Ricky Kittrell (Wanda), Kimberly Smith (Ray); eight grandchildren, Echo McAlhany (Corey), Corey Hughes (Kati), Bethany Hughes (Weston), Bobby Kittrell, Leslie Hayes, Candi Kittrell, Shay'lyn Kittrell, Thomas Kittrell; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Annette Scott, Alice Hickman and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery Fund at 4977 Cannon Bridge Rd, Cope, S.C. 29038.
Friends may call the residence of Debora and Craig Hughes.
