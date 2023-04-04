Mrs. Betty was born on June 5, 1940, in Norway. She was one of three girls born to the late William E. Sutcliffe and the late Alma P. Williams Sutcliffe. She was employed with Dukes Barbeque for over 41 years. She was a life-long member of Canaan Baptist Church where she played the piano for many years. She enjoyed going to the beach, going fishing and reading, and riding roller coasters, but her passion was her family. Being a "Grandmoma" and a "GiGi" brought her so much joy. Mrs. Betty will be remembered for her sweet spirit and contagious smile. She was preceded in death by her husband, Riley W. Kittrell.