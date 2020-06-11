× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bernard Antley

ORANGEBURG – Graveside services for Bernard Antley, 56, of 441 Neeses Highway, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Garden of Prayer Church cemetery. Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at the funeral home.

He died June 5 at the Regional Medical Center.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

