Benny Lee Smith Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Benny Lee Smith Jr., 75, of Orangeburg. passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, due to an extended illness. He was a native of Elloree. He was the son of the late Benny Lee Smith Sr. and Mamie Dantzler Smith.
Benny served in the United States Army and retired from Westinghouse Nuclear Fuel. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking.
Survivors include son, Benny Lee Smith III (Robin) of West Columbia; daughter, Kimberly Smith Jerkins (Paul) of Lexington; grandchildren, Sarah Grace Jerkins, Hampton Reese Jerkins and Brody Jerkins; and sisters, Anne Wessinger of Lexington and Jean Marie Wiles (David) of Elloree. He was preceded in death by sister Betty Bilton.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private memorial service will be held at a later date.
