BRANCHVILLE -- Benjamin F. “Bennie” McAlhany, 88, husband of Evelyn Myers McAlhany, entered into eternal rest Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Roper Hospital following a brief illness.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Beulah Baptist Church, with the Rev. Bob Frederick and the Rev. Steve Mims officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Edwards, Dickie Dukes, Andy Green, Steve McAlhany, Bob Patrick, Dudley Patrick, James Watts and David Myers.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Bryant Funeral Home, St. George.
Son of the late Watson A. and Rena B. McAlhany, Bennie graduated from St. George High School in 1949. He toured the world as a member of the U.S. Navy and was a Korean War veteran. He retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard after 34 years of service. Bennie was a member and past master of Harmony Lodge 61. A lifelong member of Beulah Baptist Church, Bennie was an active deacon and served in various church leadership roles in the past. He always enjoyed the opportunity to share a good meal and fellowship with his family and friends, who will miss him dearly.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, H. Thomas McAlhany; and sisters, Lenora M. Johnston and Katie K. McAlhany.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Evelyn M. McAlhany; his children, B. Karey (Sachiko) McAlhany of Aiken, and Melody A. McAlhany and Charm M. (Murphy) Tollison, both of Branchville; and grandchildren, William K. McAlhany of Clemson and Hannah T. (Alex) King of Moncks Corner.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Beulah Cemetery Fund, 269 Beulah Church Road, Branchville, SC 29432.
