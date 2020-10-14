Barbara Ann Wise Mitchum -- Orangeburg

The family will receive friends at the funeral home an hour before the service. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service and the visitation. ALL visitors should be wearing a mask.

Barbara was born in 1932 in Orangeburg County to the late Troy Alvin Wise and the late Beatrice Smoak Wise. She worked as an administrative assistant for Jones Intercable of Orangeburg and Time Warner Cable. Barbara volunteered her time to the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. She was a member of the Wisteria Garden Club, where she enjoyed creating flower arrangements and the fellowship with other members. She and her husband were participating members of the Ring-O-Ramblers Square Dance Club and the Palmetto Antique Car Club. Barbara was also a member of First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, where she was a member of the Loyalty Sunday School Class.