COLUMBIA — Mrs. Barbara Ann Sabb, 64 of Columbia, South Carolina entered into heavens gates on May 17, 2023 at the Lexington Medical Center, West Columbia, SC.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Jackson’s Memorial SWANSEA Chapel, Swansea, South Carolina. Burial will follow in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, SC.

Visitation will be held from 3:00pm until 7:00pm on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Jackson’s Memorial SWANSEA Chapel, Swansea, South Carolina.

Family will receive friends at the residence 312 Calcutta Drive, West Columbia, South Carolina. To order flowers and/or extend online condolences you may visit www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.