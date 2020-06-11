Arthur Tyler Jr. -- Bamberg
Arthur Tyler Jr.

BAMBERG -- Arthur Tyler Jr., 48, of 476 Smoak St., Bamberg, died Tuesday, June 6, 2020 at Bamberg-Barnwell

Services will be announced at a later date by Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg.

Friends may call at the home of the sister, Mary Ann Lee, 6443 Neeses Highway, Neeses. Please follow all COVID-19 precautions when visiting the family, funeral home and attending the funeral services.

