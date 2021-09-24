Antwan Dharmedo Young -- Jacksonville, Fla.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Antwan Dharmedo Young, the eldest son of James Calvin and Carolyn Middleton Young, of 7634 Oriole St., passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.
Friends may call at the residence of his parents, James and Carolyn Middleton Young, 2438 Bonneville Drive, Orangeburg, beginning Friday, Sept. 24, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Due to COVID-19, the family is receiving limited guests at the residence, and masks are required.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions..
