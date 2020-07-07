Anthony ‘Tony’ McFadden -- St. Matthews
0 comments

Anthony ‘Tony’ McFadden -- St. Matthews

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Anthony “Tony” McFadden 59, of 309 Agnes St., passed away at his residence on July 6, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

The family will receive visitors between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. daily and ask that you adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, including masks and social distancing.

To plant a tree in memory of Anthony McFadden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Fauci: US still 'knee-deep' in first wave of coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News