Anthony ‘Tony’ McFadden -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Anthony “Tony” McFadden 59, of 309 Agnes St., passed away at his residence on July 6, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

The family will receive visitors between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. daily and ask that you adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, including masks and social distancing.