Anthony Lerone Hair

ORANGEBURG -- Anthony Lerone Hair age 40, of 22 Bentwood Trail, Orangeburg, SC 29118, died June 19, 2023.

Funeral services 2:30pm Monday, June 26, 2023 at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel and all those attending service must wear a mask and adhere to COVID-19 rules and reglations. Burial at Chirst Central Ministries Cemetery.

Viewing will be held Sunday June 25, 2023 from 3:00pm - 7:00pm.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. Family will receive guests at the residence.

Online condolences may be made at: gloversfuneralhome.com.