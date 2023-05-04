BROOKLYN, NY - Anna Mae Moody, 79, of 66 Rockwell Place, Brooklyn, NY, and formerly of Bamberg, SC, passed away on April 25, 2023, at NYU Langone Brooklyn Hospital, Brooklyn, NY.

Services will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Dash's Funeral Home Chapel in Bamberg, SC.

There will be no public viewing.

Friends may call or visit at the home of her sister, Lorraine Johnson, 682 Weimer St., Bamberg, SC, 29003.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.