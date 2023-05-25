ST. MATTHEWS - Alice Lachowsky Wannamaker, 80, of Saint Matthews, SC, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023. She was the wife of the late Billie G. Wannamaker.

No services are planned at this time.

Alice was born in Faulkner County, Arkansas to the late Otto Henry Lachowsky and Martha Alice Garrison Lachowsky. She attended St. Joseph H.S. in Conway, Arkansas. She worked with Ambler Industries in the Shipping Department for over 26 years. She attended Gethsemane Baptist Church. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, Edward Lachowsky and Raymond Lachowsky; and two sisters, Aliene Chambers and Nora Ann O'Howell.

Survivors include her daughter, Cindy W. Bozard (Donnie); two sons, Michael G. (Trish) Wannamaker and Wesley E Wannamaker all of St Matthews; two sisters, Norma Murphy of Placentia, CA and Clara Pittenger of Chandler, AZ; eight grandchildren, Jeffrey Johnson (Brandi), Kyle Hildebrand (Meagan), Brandi Davis (Austin), R.D. Wannamaker (Victoria), Matthew Wannamaker (Alexandria), Staci Barton (Michael), Hanna Brown (Justin), and Bret Butler (Adam); eleven great-grandchildren, Morgan and Lane Barton, Mark Johnson, Graylee and Sutton Hildebrand, Wesley Davis, Dawson, Trinity, Aiden, Ashton, and Jaxson Butler, and a number of nieces and nephews.

If you would like to send a memorial the family suggests Gethsemane Baptist Church, 655 Hammonds Cross Road, St Matthews, SC, 29135

