Adlee Trowell Young

NORWAY -- Graveside service for Ms. Adlee Trowell Young, 87, of Norway, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in the Oakey Spring Baptist Church cemetery in Salley.

Ms. Young passed away Friday, Nov. 27, at her residence.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Due to COVID-19, the family has requested no visitors at this time.

Friends may call the residence and the funeral home.