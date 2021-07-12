Abraham "Odell" Breland -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The Rev. Abraham "Odell" Breland died on Sunday, July 11, 2021. He was 92 years old.

Born in Ruffin, on Sept. 25, 1928, he was the son of Mary Ella Crosby Breland and Robert Osborne Breland.

He graduated from Walterboro High School and Mars Hill Baptist College, Carson-Newman Baptist College and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

He pastored Pleasant View Baptist Church of Patrick Springs, Virginia, Glen Oaks Southern Baptist Church of La Punta, California; Immanuel Southern Baptist Church of West Covina, California; Mount Zion Baptist of St. George, South Carolina; Canaan Baptist Church of Cope; Edisto Baptist Church of Cope; Rivelon Baptist Church of Orangeburg; First Baptist Church of Bamberg and Hunter's Chapel Baptist Church in Bamberg.

He was honored with Pastor Emeritus at Canaan Baptist Church of Cope and at Rivelon Baptist Church of Orangeburg. He was also on the Orangeburg District 4 School Board for many years.

The Rev. Breland lovingly and diligently served God wherever he was sent and in all seasons of life. He was always building or fixing something for anyone in the community who needed it.