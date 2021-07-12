Abraham "Odell" Breland -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The Rev. Abraham "Odell" Breland died on Sunday, July 11, 2021. He was 92 years old.
Born in Ruffin, on Sept. 25, 1928, he was the son of Mary Ella Crosby Breland and Robert Osborne Breland.
He graduated from Walterboro High School and Mars Hill Baptist College, Carson-Newman Baptist College and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.
He pastored Pleasant View Baptist Church of Patrick Springs, Virginia, Glen Oaks Southern Baptist Church of La Punta, California; Immanuel Southern Baptist Church of West Covina, California; Mount Zion Baptist of St. George, South Carolina; Canaan Baptist Church of Cope; Edisto Baptist Church of Cope; Rivelon Baptist Church of Orangeburg; First Baptist Church of Bamberg and Hunter's Chapel Baptist Church in Bamberg.
He was honored with Pastor Emeritus at Canaan Baptist Church of Cope and at Rivelon Baptist Church of Orangeburg. He was also on the Orangeburg District 4 School Board for many years.
The Rev. Breland lovingly and diligently served God wherever he was sent and in all seasons of life. He was always building or fixing something for anyone in the community who needed it.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Anna Grindstaff Breland of the home; children, Dianne B. Smoak (Carl), Stanley Breland (Kathy), Jerry Breland (Marie), and Roger Breland (Doris) as well as his grandchildren, Kelly Schurlknight (Lee), Carey Smoak (Wesley), Lewis Smoak (Lindsay), Miranda Hunt (Allan), Robert Breland (Rebecca), Justin Gilliam (Kaitlin), Jacob Breland, Hannah Breland; and great-grandchildren, Kayla Joye, Hunter Schurlknight, Kaylee Schurlknight, Annsley Smoak, Cristan Smoak, Morgan Smoak, Carissa Smoak, Olivia Smoak, Elijah Smoak, Jonathan Martin, Parker Hunt, Robbie Hunt, Savannah Breland, and Samson Breland; and his devoted “fur baby,” Pepper.
He is also survived by his sisters, Sarah B. Cope of Greenville, and Elsie B. Hill of Beaufort. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Robert "Elliot" Breland and Joe Breland, and sister, Jennie B. Polk of Westboro.
Memorials may be sent to the church of your choice.
Special thanks to Edisto Hospice Group and Circle of Love Care.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Canaan Baptist Church, 4977 Cannon Bridge Road, Cope. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The Rev. Larry Williams, the Rev. John O'Cain and the Rev. David Mitchell will be officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.
Pallbearers will be Lewis Smoak, Wesley Smoak, Robert Breland, Lee Schurlknight, Allan Hunt, Jacob Breland and Justin Gilliam.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
