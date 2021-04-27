Abraham Heyward Jr. -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Mr. Abraham Heyward Jr., 53, of 57 Pine St., passed away April 25, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

The family will not be accepting visitors at their residence due to COVID 19. Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.