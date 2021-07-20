‘An exciting experience:' Orangeburg native named S.C. Miss Plus World

As a 30-something, single mother of three daughters, Orangeburg native Courtney Johnson never imagined that she would be a pageant contestant.
“One day I was scrolling through social media and saw a video of the Miss U.S. Plus World pageant. I typed ‘I wish I could do something like this’ in the comments section. Moments later someone messaged me. After a brief cyber exchange and a phone call, I was registered for the pageant.”
On March 30, Johnson was crowned S.C. Miss Plus World, a pageant dedicated to promoting, elevating and celebrating the accomplishments of women ages 35 and under and size 12 and up.
“This was an exciting experience. I saw firsthand just the amount of work that actually goes on behind the scenes while doing a pageant of this magnitude,” Johnson said. “It takes a lot of confidence to really show up and be confident on stage to be judged by strangers.”
Because Johnson has not always been the confident woman she now sees in the mirror, she has decided to use her platform to help other women and girls.
“My platform is dedicated to women and young girls who suffer in silence with anxiety, depression, low self- confidence and suicidal thoughts. I want them to know that confidence starts with discovering you are inside and out,” she said.
Johnson credits her faith for her accomplishments.”
I had to learn to see myself the way God sees me. As I developed a personal relationship with God, I discovered that my worth wasn’t in material possessions but in my internal beauty,” she said.
In addition to being a mother and pageant winner, Johnson is an artist, author, model and certified life coach. Her first book, “A Purposeful Journey: The Process of Enduring Towards a Meaningful Purpose,” was published in 2019. Her sophomore project, “A Purposeful Journey Continues: The Butterfly Experience,” was released earlier this year. Her nonprofit organization, Our Q.U.E.E.N.S. mentoring group was founded in 2015. The organization provides programs for girls ages 5-17 to help them reach their maximum potential.
Johnson looks forward to representing the state of South Carolina in the Miss U.S. Plus World 2021-2022 pageant in Birmingham, Alabama. on Aug. 28, 2021.
“Although I was raised by strong women, I didn’t have the resources and the tools I needed to operate at my full potential. Everything I do now is help girls and young women by providing those tools and resources,” she said.