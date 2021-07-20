‘An exciting experience:' Orangeburg native named S.C. Miss Plus World

As a 30-something, single mother of three daughters, Orangeburg native Courtney Johnson never imagined that she would be a pageant contestant.

“One day I was scrolling through social media and saw a video of the Miss U.S. Plus World pageant. I typed ‘I wish I could do something like this’ in the comments section. Moments later someone messaged me. After a brief cyber exchange and a phone call, I was registered for the pageant.”

On March 30, Johnson was crowned S.C. Miss Plus World, a pageant dedicated to promoting, elevating and celebrating the accomplishments of women ages 35 and under and size 12 and up.

“This was an exciting experience. I saw firsthand just the amount of work that actually goes on behind the scenes while doing a pageant of this magnitude,” Johnson said. “It takes a lot of confidence to really show up and be confident on stage to be judged by strangers.”

Because Johnson has not always been the confident woman she now sees in the mirror, she has decided to use her platform to help other women and girls.