The Nu Tau Omega and Eta Nu chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated held their 115th International Founders’ Day Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 25, in Massachusetts Hall on the campus of Voorhees University.

This occasion commemorated the first in-person event for the chapters since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with members of the host chapters, the Founders’ Day Committee and representation from other Greek organizations present.

Chaired by Kenya L. Mingo, the Founders’ Day Celebration commenced with a welcome address that included a quote about service and making a difference by the late Nelson Mandela, both of which set the tone for the event’s theme: “In Our Founders’ Footsteps: Soaring Ahead in Sisterhood and Service.”

Yolanda Copeland, who serves as the Cluster VI coordinator of the South Atlantic Region that houses a multitude of chapters, delivered the event’s greetings, followed by a message delivered by Velice R. Cummings, S.C. Connection and Social Action Committee chairman and former Cluster VI coordinator of the South Atlantic Region.

The Founders’ Day Celebration commenced with acknowledgments to those individuals who have selflessly served their communities: Golden Members, Silver Star Members, Active Charter Members and Former Chapter Presidents.

Antigone Solomon was recognized as the 2023 Member of the Year.

Solomon, a native of Denmark, is the oldest of five children born to Blossom Thompson and Larry Thompson.

She has dedicated over 25 years of service to Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Her civic responsibilities began with her initiation into the Eta Nu Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated on the campus of Voorhees University in spring 1995.

As a member of the Nu Tau Omega Chapter, she serves as graduate advisor for the undergraduate chapter (Eta Nu Chapter) at Voorhees University.

Other positions held by Solomon include: chapter president in 2019-2020 and 2016, vice president and secretary.

In 2021, Solomon served on the 69th South Atlantic Region Teller Committee and is currently serving on the South Atlantic Region Protocol Committee.

Annie Walters of Blackville was honored as the 2023 Distinguished Citizen of the Year for her dedication to her community – driven by her passion to uplift and help others.

Her motto has always been to pay it forward and to raise herself up so she is able to help and inspire others to achieve their goals and dreams.

She’s currently employed with Save the Children and serves as an advisor for Community Approaches.

As a result of her passion for helping others, she started her own nonprofit, Building New Beginnings, which was established on Feb. 4, 2021.

“To have been entrusted to lead the planning and execution of such a prestigious organizational event is beyond humbling. I am proud to work with a group of women who are small in number but mighty in service. We are united in sisterhood and remain grounded in service to all mankind, and I’m honored to be a part of this organization,” Mingo said. “I could not have asked for a better Founders’ Day event.”

“The 2023 Founders’ Day was a great inspiration and fellowship for members and guests. After dealing with the pandemic for the past three years, I was excited to fellowship with our members and our Divine 9 members. It was a great way to start 2023 as I’m so excited for all that our chapter has in the works,” said Tracy K. Golden, president of the Nu Tau Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.