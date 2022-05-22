AKA Sorority provides scholarships to students

Under the leadership of President Tracy Golden, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Nu Tau Omega Chapter presented its first Scholarship Brunch on Saturday, May 14.

There were three areas in which scholarships were presented: Biennial Scholarship Cotillion, Memorial Scholarship and #CAP.

The Biennial Scholarship Cotillion chairpersons and committee members diligently worked on three of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.'s International Target Programs. The programs included Target 2: Women’s Healthcare and Wellness, Target 3: Building Your Economic Legacy and Target 5: Global Impact. It was through workshops, sisterly relations activities and sharing of best practices that the participants grew and excelled into becoming model young ladies when responding to the needs of our communities while exemplifying excellence.

The Memorial Scholarship was created to honor Nu Tau Omega Chapter’s deceased sisters. Based on scholastic criteria, this scholarship is awarded to a graduating high school senior to help supplement the financial need of attending a college or university.

The Signature Program for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated is #CAP. It is designed to assist students in their efforts to enter college by providing a hands-on approach that includes all the steps in the college selection process – from researching various colleges to the actual application process.

The Nu Tau Omega Chapter awarded a total of $4,250 to the following recipients:

• Russell I. Branch is graduating from Barnwell High School in Barnwell. He received the 2022 #CAP Scholarship Award ($150).

• Jordan Elmore is graduating from Blackville-Hilda High School in Blackville. He received the 2022 #CAP Scholarship Award ($150).

• Favor Ford is graduating from Barnwell High School in Barnwell. She received the 2022 Cotillion Scholarship Award ($300).

• Chante’ Gresham is graduating from Allendale-Fairfax High in Allendale. She received the 2022 Cotillion Scholarship Award ($300), 2022 Memorial Scholarship Award ($500), and #CAP Scholarship Award ($150).

• Jada R. Owens is graduating from Barnwell High School in Barnwell. She received the 2022 Memorial Scholarship Award ($500) and #CAP Scholarship Award ($150).

• Amarianna Smith is graduating from Williston-Elko in Williston. She received the 2022 Memorial Scholarship Award ($500).

• Tyniah Spellman is graduating from Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School in Bamberg. She received the 2022 Cotillion Scholarship Award ($300).

• Mikiya I. Stukes is graduating from Denmark-Olar High School in Denmark. She received the 2022 Cotillion Scholarship Award ($300), 2022 Memorial Scholarship Award ($500), and #CAP Scholarship Award ($150).

• Andrea M. Williams is graduating from Midland-Valley High School in Aiken. She received the 2022 Cotillion Scholarship Award ($300).

The Chairpersons for the brunch were Antigone Solomon and Dr. Margaret Morris, along with the Scholarship and College Admissions Process committee members.

