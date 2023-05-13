Autism is a serious developmental disorder that impairs the ability to communicate and interact.

Autism spectrum disorder impacts the nervous system. The range and severity of symptoms can vary. Common symptoms include difficulty with communication, difficulty with social interactions, obsessive interests and repetitive behaviors.

Early recognition, as well as behavioral, educational and family therapies, may reduce symptoms and support development and learning.

Shardamia Franklin, known best as Shay, is a 32-year-old mom and medical assistant. She has a daughter named Arianna.

Everyone calls her Ari for short. Ari is 2 years old, soon to be 3 in July.

Franklin learned that her Ari was diagnosed with autism in October 2022.

Franklin said she found ways to cope and work through the process.

"What I like most about being a mom is to learn her dislikes/likes, like her favorite thing to do and eat, making her laugh, just watching her grow and to see how far she has come along and the progress that she has made, and loving her unconditionally," Franklin said.

"Even though I am new to being a mom of an autistic child, it amazes me how she can do things without me or her family showing her what to do. Ari loves going outside to play with her dad -- from jumping on the trampoline, laughing and playing. They also do learning activities of counting from 1-10 and she would follow his lead by putting her fingers up. Ari and her dad are like best friends," she said.

As a family, collectively they teach Ari different techniques and activities such as matching (which is her favorite), counting from 1 to 10, saying her ABCs and other different educational games.

Franklin said she noticed a few things and then later discovered that her daughter was autistic.

"We first found out that Ari had autism when she was around 18 months. We started to notice some of the signs/symptoms such as losing her words to babbling her words, walking on her tippy toes, ... chewing on objects, flapping of hands and spinning around.

"Some of the challenges that we face are when she gets upset, she will get frustrated and throw tantrums because she feels like we don’t understand what she is trying to tell us or to let us know that she wants something. It's something that we are still learning. Her favorite thing to do is jump, play outdoors or just to enjoy the scenery, stack blocks/ toys or objects, watch Ms. Racheal, Gabby’s dollhouse, Boss Baby, Gracie's Corner and Sing 2 (she likes to sing)," she said.

Franklin said she would give new mothers who have learned about the diagnosis some advice on how to process it and overcome the challenges.

"The advice that I have for a new mom whose child has autism is to be patient and show them extra love. I say this because being patient is a way that they know they are not being rushed into things or to learn faster. It is showing them that they can go at their own pace.

"If you have a feeling or may think that your child has a delay, don’t hesitate to get them tested. When I found out I was scared and didn’t know what to expect, but I am glad that I did because the resources I have have done an amazing job with her -- from going to therapy every Friday of the month and someone to come to the house every week.

"You can really tell a major difference from the beginning, she is now trying to say more words, she is understanding and even paying attention more (one of the hardest things). I just want to thank my support system and family for helping me out ... It really does take a village to raise an awesome little lady. Also, me and my family are thinking about having a 'Walk for Autism for Ari' next year in Bamberg; we will keep the public updated on it and hope to partner with other parents and families with autism," she said.

Autism Awareness Month was celebrated globally in April.