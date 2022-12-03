‘A good lesson’: Student learns painting has value at Arts Center

Residents and tourists who visit the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center are often impressed by the caliber of student artwork on display in the lobby.

Some compare the works by Orangeburg County students to that of professional artists, suggesting the art should be for sale.

Renowned photographer, publisher and author Cecil Williams went one step further. He was so taken with the displayed art of student Jonathan Smalls, he immediately offered to buy the work.

“We were so pleased one of the students could make a sale and contacted the school district on Cecil’s behalf,” said Vivian Glover, director of community arts and development.

Smalls was a student of visual arts educator Melissa Wright at William J. Clark Middle School when he painted his colorful and complex abstract figures.

He was more than happy to sell his work. Not only was Williams offering $250 for his painting, but Smalls had heard of and admired the legendary icon.

“We asked Jonathan and Cecil if they’d like to meet at the Arts Center to complete the sale. They were delighted and so were we,” Glover said.

They had more in common than an appreciation for abstract art.

Williams’ ambition, as a student, was to be an architect. Smalls, a junior at the High School for Health Professionals, intends to study engineering and architecture as a college student.

“It was Jonathan’s sense of design, proportions, use of color, and attention to detail that attracted me to his work. I’m not surprised he wants to study architecture. In fact, I’m delighted he is going to be an architect,” said Williams, as he admired the work he purchased.

He explained to Smalls that he had been one of two African American students considered for admission to integrate Clemson University in 1963, where he wanted to study architecture.

Harvey Gantt, the other student, was offered the place. Gantt later became the first Black mayor of Charlotte, N.C.

“Jonathan learned even more about a man he had admired from a distance,” Glover observed. “He told Cecil he was even more impressed.”

Was Smalls impressed that his work was sought after?

“It just goes to show you that you don’t always know the value of your art at the time. I’m really happy to think it has some worth,” Smalls said after offering the painting to Williams.

“That’s a good lesson,” he said.

Smalls told Williams he only just managed to finish his painting before the deadline.

“I worked until the last minute on the details. I was very focused on every detail,” he revealed, smiling as he remembered how much effort he put into his painting.

He also admitted that he was honored to have the chance to talk to Williams, who he hoped would become his mentor while he completed high school and pursued his college career.

“Encounters like this one, between a confident, talented and aspiring student and an icon, who has garnered respect and admiration for his own body of work and outstanding service, was a wonderful moment for the Arts Center and a tribute to our mission,” noted Glover. “I think they both will remember this occasion. I know we will.”

The lobby area of the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center is dedicated to the artwork of students.

The current student exhibition comes to an end in December and will be replaced by new student works that will be on display beginning in January 2023.

The exhibition in the Lusty Gallery of the Arts Center, “Floyd Gordon: 60 Years of Retrospection,” continues through Dec. 22.

The center, located at 649 Riverside Drive, Orangeburg, is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For additional information call 803-536-4074.

The Cecil Williams Civil Rights Museum is now open for tours by appointment. For more information on the museum, visit cecilwilliams.com.