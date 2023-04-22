SC 4-H has continued to make an impact on youth through a “learn by doing” approach since 1924. The organization’s motto, “To Make the Best Better,” is demonstrated across the state as members use what they have learned from a network of 4-H agents and volunteers to impact their communities positively.

One example is by 4-H’ers from Clarendon and Orangeburg counties. Four members from clubs in these counties have worked to make a difference in their community using their hands for a larger service and provided community service in Elloree, SC. Member Blake Proffit put together a proposal to beautify Cleveland Street in Elloree and presented it to the Elloree Town Council. The Town Council approved the plan, and Blake and other 4-H members Jake Owen, Ridge Gardner, and Emma Anderson spent 12+ hours cleaning and preparing the existing flower beds for new flower seeds and plants.

The idea for this project was a spin-off of an earlier project Blake developed for the pollinator garden at his school using what he learned by participating in the 4-H pollinator ambassador program with 4-H Youth Development Agent Mallory Daley last summer.

The 4-H staff is proud of the initiative of these young people and believes their involvement in 4-H has influenced their choice to sacrifice their free time for this and other community service projects.

To learn more about South Carolina 4-H opportunities in your county, visit https://www.clemson.edu/extension/4h/index.html or your local Clemson Extension Office.