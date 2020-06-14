4-H summer camps go virtual

Experience 4-H summer youth camps. Do you want to learn how to plant an herb garden, grow vegetables in water, make a simple circuit, make a healthy snack or rock candy, identify trees or discover what lives in a local stream or pond? All these activities are hands-on activities to share with youth this summer. They do not have to be a member of 4-H to participate in these activities.
COVID-19 has hindered the ability of South Carolina 4-H programs to have in-person summer camps. 4-H will be hosting camp virtually this summer. Activities will be put together in a kit that includes handouts and basic materials. These activities vary in topics and can be done by youth of all ages.
Contact Glenna Mason, 4-H Youth Development Agent, Orangeburg County, 803-534-6280 or email at gcmason@clemson.edu for more information and to register.
