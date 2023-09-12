COLUMBIA -- South Carolina ETV and Public Radio (SCETV) has announced that Flow Fusion, a competition for teens and young adults to celebrate Hip Hop artistry, is now accepting entrants.

The online competition was officially announced during the World Famous Hip Hop Family Day on Aug. 19 at the Koger Center in Columbia.

Flow Fusion offers teens and young adults the opportunity to channel their artistic talents and become a part of the vibrant Hip Hop narrative by submitting their work in various categories.

The competition complements the recently released PBS documentary, "Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World," which delves into the roots, impact and evolution of this genre, as well as the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.

Led by Chuck D of Public Enemy, Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World traces the genre's political awakening and its role as a powerful conduit for social consciousness. Featuring rap icons, cultural commentators and inspiring stories, the documentary underscores how Hip Hop has emerged to tell the stories of our communities.

In harmony with the themes of Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World, Flow Fusion provides a platform to explore various facets of Hip Hop, including graffiti art, dance, lyrics, DJ skills and album cover art.

Competition highlights

Submission Time Frame: Aug. 19, 11 a.m. – Sept. 22, 11:59 p.m.

Contestants: Open to teens and young adults with a passion for Hip Hop artistry

Categories: Graffiti art, dance, lyrics, DJ and album cover art

Age Groups: 13-17 and 18-22

Submission Limit: One entry per category

Voting Time Frame: Sept. 25, 8 a.m. -- Sept. 29, 11:59 p.m.

Voting will be open to the public starting Sept. 25 on the SCETV website. The public is invited to engage with their favorite entries and to share entries across social media platforms using #FlowFusion. Winners of the various categories will be showcased on the SCETV website, at upcoming SCETV events and receive a prize relating to their category, aimed at helping to bolster their creative endeavors.