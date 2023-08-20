Fast facts

• Flow Fusion is an online competition providing a platform for teens and young adults to explore various facets of Hip Hop, including graffiti art, dance, lyrics, DJ skills and album cover art.

• The competition complements the PBS documentary Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World, which delves into the roots, impact and evolution of this genre.

• Entry can be submitted from Aug. 19, 11:00 a.m. – Sept. 22, 11:59 p.m.

• Voting will take place on the SCETV website from Sept. 25, 8:00 a.m. – Sept. 29, 11:59 p.m. and is open to the public.

• For complete Flow Fusion details and competition rules, visit scetv.org/flowfusion