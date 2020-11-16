LHP Drew Smyly, Braves agree to $11 million, 1-year contract

ATLANTA (AP) — Left-hander Drew Smyly became the first of the 181 free agents to switch teams when he agreed Monday to an $11 million, one-year contract with the Atlanta Braves, who bolstered a rotation that was depleted by injuries and disappointing performances.

The 31-year-old pitched seven games last season for the San Francisco Giants, making five starts. He went 0-1 with a 3.42 ERA.

But the Braves were impressed with his strikeout ratio and an increase in velocity, believing a pitcher who has never won more than nine games or made more than $7 million in a season might be entering the prime of his career.

“This is an upside play, no doubt about it,” general manager Alex Anthopoulos said. “We feel like he's just about to really emerge to have the best years of his career."

Atlanta was especially impressed with Smyly's four September starts after he returned from a finger injury. He went 18 innings, allowing 13 hits and seven earned runs, with 31 strikeouts and just five walks.

The lefty has abandoned his changeup, Anthopoulos said, focusing on his curveball and cutter.