LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Pharmacists on the front line
I see news articles during these unprecedented times praising the doctors, nurses, scientists, EMTs, firefighters, law enforcement, lab techs, etc. These people surely deserve the accolades for their service and the risks they face daily as they face the fallout from this pandemic.
As a retired pharmacist, I wonder why pharmacists are never included. They face patients daily, some of the same patients that present to their doctors and to emergency rooms, yet it seems that this is always overlooked. Day after day, these health care providers are on the front line, some with no protective gear at all.
The pharmacist has six years of education and is still dispensing prescriptions and advice to the public that is helpful in getting patients the care they need. So next time you are in your pharmacy, thank the pharmacist and his staff for being there for you and your family and helping you through these trying times as we face down this pandemic.
These highly trained professionals are also risking their lives trying to keep you healthy and safe.
Jack Padgett, Bamberg
Santee Cooper: Enough is enough
This is a tough time for all of us. We are in the midst of a pandemic that we haven’t seen in our lifetime, but we will get through this and when we do we will have to make tough decisions that need to be addressed.
Santee Cooper is one of those issues.
Something has to change. Santee Cooper reforming itself won’t change a thing. Our lawmakers reforming Santee Cooper won’t change a thing. Real change will only happen if lawmakers step up to the plate and do what’s best for families and sell Santee Cooper. A leading utility company wanting to purchase Santee Cooper has promised to pay off billions and give us back the money we’ve already paid toward the failed nuclear project.
Our state legislature spent the last three sessions and countless hours grappling with what to do about Santee Cooper. Halfway through this year’s session, and after spending 20 million taxpayer dollars, we received news that our lawmakers threw all the professional opinions out the window and are starting back at square one.
Instead of selling Santee Cooper to a company that would pay off the $4 billions of dollars debt created by the V.C. Summer debacle and wipe away years of mismanagement, bad contracts and no oversight, some lawmakers are thinking they can fix Santee Cooper themselves. This comes after they said over and over that they’re not utility experts and this it too complex for them to deal with.
What are they thinking? Our lawmakers need to know enough is enough. We’ve already seen five rate increases to pay for other people's mistakes, all the while the former CEO who oversaw the failed nuclear project still receives a payment of over $800,000 a year.
At the end of the day this is going to impact families in our communities the most. If the legislature moves forward with its own version of reforming Santee Cooper, our families will still be on the hook for covering the billions of debt. Our families will not see relief in their monthly power bills. Our families will instead face an uncertain future with a utility that has made too many missteps in the past.
A. Waring, Berkeley County
Small businesses need to apply for relief
Small businesses fuel the U.S. economy and are currently under attack by an invisible enemy. The coronavirus pandemic has left businesses closed and millions of Americans out of work. Fortunately, Uncle Sam has extended a lifeline to the country’s small business job creators.
Through the Paycheck Protection Program, small businesses can access forgivable loans to cover payroll, rent and utility expenses. $349 billion has already been allocated for the relief, but Congress is signaling more is just around the corner. The funds will help small businesses weather the pandemic-spurred challenges and be prepared to kick start the country’s economic engine once the crisis subsides.
I strongly encourage all small business entrepreneurs to contact a local bank and apply today. Hundreds of thousands have already done so.
Unprecedented times require unprecedented action. The Trump administration has extended a lifeline. It’s time to grab it.
Elaine Parker
President
Job Creators Network Foundation
