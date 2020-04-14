LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Pharmacists on the front line

I see news articles during these unprecedented times praising the doctors, nurses, scientists, EMTs, firefighters, law enforcement, lab techs, etc. These people surely deserve the accolades for their service and the risks they face daily as they face the fallout from this pandemic.

As a retired pharmacist, I wonder why pharmacists are never included. They face patients daily, some of the same patients that present to their doctors and to emergency rooms, yet it seems that this is always overlooked. Day after day, these health care providers are on the front line, some with no protective gear at all.

The pharmacist has six years of education and is still dispensing prescriptions and advice to the public that is helpful in getting patients the care they need. So next time you are in your pharmacy, thank the pharmacist and his staff for being there for you and your family and helping you through these trying times as we face down this pandemic.

These highly trained professionals are also risking their lives trying to keep you healthy and safe.

Jack Padgett, Bamberg

