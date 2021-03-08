LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Only way to the other side
"Who could have predicted that the election of the first black president would become a focal point for triggering a dramatic rise in the public expression of some of the oldest, nastiest and most vulgar white supremacist animus about black people?
That reactionary rancor extended a tradition that had begun with the defense of slavery long before the Civil War and continued throughout it — indeed, the 1964 presidential election was full of fearmongering over the supposed racial 'amalgamation' that would follow if Lincoln won another term — taking on new and equally energetic forms of venality well into the 20th century. This desperate effort to reassert white supremacy and decimate the gains in black equality promised by Reconstruction led to the effective disenfranchisement of black male voters in the former Confederate states and the imposition of 'separate but equal' as the law of the land." -- Henry Louis Gates, "Stony the Road."
We're living in one of the worst times (a global pandemic) in world history, and we're still dealing with racist people in a time like this. My ancestors went through hell in this country — the worst slavery in the history of the world.
Sometimes I wonder, "Lord, how long do we have to go through?" But I know that as he kept my ancestors, he will keep us today. I realize that God isn't going to wave a magic wand and all the hatred disappears, but he has given us a "wand" on the inside of us — LOVE. He has commanded us to love, and he said that when we do, we will suffer because we are his.
Dr. Paul Crites states, "Don't use your words to describe your situation: use your words to change your situation." In other words, when you begin to speak life to your enemies, they are given a choice — hate or love. According to Nicole Crank, "God doesn't rescue us from the very thing he is using as a vehicle to bless us. Sometimes that 'thing' is a struggle." And what greater struggle do we have in this world? Hatred. It is pervasive in every fabric of our lives. We can only combat it with LOVE.
As we maneuver this pandemic, we must know that the only way to the other side is LOVE. "If a man say, I love God, and hateth this brother, he is a liar: for he that loveth not his brother whom he hath seen, how can he love God whom he hath not seen?" (1 John, 4:20)
Ida Damon, Holly Hill
Forming informed positions
First, let me notify any and all readers of The Times and Democrat and beyond that I vote as an independent. My homework is carefully prepared to do my best when I vote. My opinions are from observation and some input from CNN, CBS, Fox, MSNBC — but very little from their newscasters.
Former President Donald Trump has every right as an American citizen to protest the election if he so chooses — but not to incite riots as claimed by CNN, MSNBC, CBS, Fox, etc. His efforts were turned down by legal authorities.
Hillary Clinton, as a former secretary of state, ran against Trump and in her losing effort spoke on national TV that the American people were a bunch of uninformed people and stupid. Why was Clinton not held fully accountable for erased emails and the killing of four Marines and the ambassador of a foreign country? It just disappeared.
Suppose these Marines were your kids? Clinton's answer was, "Enough already!" They pleaded for help and nothing, with no attempt. In my book, murder is still murder. The Clintons have no shame. You think what you may. It's true that there is very little fairness in this world.
Let me make one thing very, very clear: All lives matter (Black, white, Chinese, Japanese, Hebrew and Muslim) as long as they abide by our constitutional framework. Our guests are welcome as well as entitled to full protection of our laws. Our Constitution lays the framework for general normalcy.
If we do away with the Electoral College, five or six states will make policy for all states. Democrats wish to make Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico into states. First, Puerto Rico does not want to become a state, as of now. Washington, D.C., would allow congressmen and women to vote twice as well as lobbyists. I urge anyone to think about this clearly. These are very valid points.
A compromise can be reached on early voting. The press, TV and radio should be mandated by law not to call election results until after all polls are closed. Write-in votes should only be allowed with the following criteria: severe illness (with a doctor's letter on his stationary and signed by the doctor); current situation can follow same guidelines but letters of application must be stamped by certain date specified and mailed or hand-delivered to post office; having your mail carrier pick the application up at house. This should help with some fraud. By not calling elections, this may encourage more voters to get out and vote.
Our educational system needs a large overhaul. Modern technology is great but youngsters still need to add, subtract, multiply and divide, and then be eased into computer basics. Reading for fun and knowledge is a must, multiplication and long division are a must. Of course special education is needed as well.
Lastly, how do we tax super wealthy people to pay higher rates on their taxes when they help to create jobs? Justify this and I'll jump aboard.
Geoffrey Fine, Orangeburg