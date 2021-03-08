LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Hillary Clinton, as a former secretary of state, ran against Trump and in her losing effort spoke on national TV that the American people were a bunch of uninformed people and stupid. Why was Clinton not held fully accountable for erased emails and the killing of four Marines and the ambassador of a foreign country? It just disappeared.

Suppose these Marines were your kids? Clinton's answer was, "Enough already!" They pleaded for help and nothing, with no attempt. In my book, murder is still murder. The Clintons have no shame. You think what you may. It's true that there is very little fairness in this world.

Let me make one thing very, very clear: All lives matter (Black, white, Chinese, Japanese, Hebrew and Muslim) as long as they abide by our constitutional framework. Our guests are welcome as well as entitled to full protection of our laws. Our Constitution lays the framework for general normalcy.

If we do away with the Electoral College, five or six states will make policy for all states. Democrats wish to make Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico into states. First, Puerto Rico does not want to become a state, as of now. Washington, D.C., would allow congressmen and women to vote twice as well as lobbyists. I urge anyone to think about this clearly. These are very valid points.