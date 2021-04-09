LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

No plenary authority for election panel

In your April 6 editorial on proposed election law changes in South Carolina, you assert that the State Election Commission should have the authority to “supervise how county boards of elections operate in ensuring that state laws are followed in each county.” You should be very pleased to know that this authority already exists in state law. §7-3-20(C) provides that the SEC executive director shall:

" (1) supervise the conduct of county board of elections and voter registration, as established pursuant to Article 1, Chapter 5, which administer elections and voter registration in the State and ensure those boards' compliance with the requirements with applicable state or federal law or State Election Commission policies and procedures with regard to the conduct of elections or the voter registration process by all persons involved in the elections process; ..."

This legal mandate was passed in 2014, with the support of the League of Women Voters of South Carolina and other concerned organizations. So what more is needed, and why?