LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

No plenary authority for election panel
In your April 6 editorial on proposed election law changes in South Carolina, you assert that the State Election Commission should have the authority to “supervise how county boards of elections operate in ensuring that state laws are followed in each county.” You should be very pleased to know that this authority already exists in state law. §7-3-20(C) provides that the SEC executive director shall:
" (1) supervise the conduct of county board of elections and voter registration, as established pursuant to Article 1, Chapter 5, which administer elections and voter registration in the State and ensure those boards' compliance with the requirements with applicable state or federal law or State Election Commission policies and procedures with regard to the conduct of elections or the voter registration process by all persons involved in the elections process; ..."
This legal mandate was passed in 2014, with the support of the League of Women Voters of South Carolina and other concerned organizations. So what more is needed, and why?
Some say that differences in how counties handled absentee ballots in 2020 justify the change. However, as soon as SEC learned of these differences, the executive director sent instructions to the counties and the counties complied. The problem was communication, not lack of SEC authority, which was immediately and effectively asserted.
So what would change with H.3444? It would expand this authority to “plenary” authority to establish county election offices practices, policies and procedures. Plenary authority is absolute authority. No adequate reason has been given to justify depriving county election offices of their ability to respond to local conditions.
For example, during House floor debate on the bill, Orangeburg’s Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter accurately observed that with plenary authority, the SEC might dictate that there will be only one in-person absentee voting location in each county. In a large county like Orangeburg, that would be a significant problem. One size does not fit all.
Conversely, SEC might dictate that counties would provide an in-person absentee voting location within two miles of every voter. The Orangeburg County Council then would have to find a way to pay to implement this mandate in which they had no voice.
One doesn’t have to “want no election laws” as you put it, to believe that giving SEC absolute authority over county election offices is not needed and could easily be abused, to the great regret of voters in Orangeburg and throughout South Carolina.
Lynn Shuler Teague, VP for Issues and Action, League of Women Voters S.C.
Seek new offers for Santee Cooper
The best thing the legislature could do regarding Santee Cooper is to pass the legislation to seek additional offers to buy the troubled utility. Especially in light of the dim chances of any meaningful reform of Santee Cooper. The utility is extremely resistant to change and its reform plan just doesn’t add up.
Santee Cooper is a government bureaucracy, not a nimble, market-driven power company. Its leadership, which cannot be fired by the governor, has made terrible decisions that will needlessly cost ratepayers billions of dollars.
You’ve heard the saying “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.” More than ever, this applies to debt-ridden, poorly performing Santee Cooper. It’s indeed insane to think this utility will change in any meaningful way on its own.
The House passed legislation 89 to 26 to seek additional offers to buy Santee Cooper. The Senate should agree. There is nothing to lose and a lot to gain for ratepayers by seeking better offers.
Daniel J. Cassidy, Lexington