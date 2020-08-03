LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Welcome to Orangeburg?
As a new four-month resident in Orangeburg, I have never felt more frustrated and less welcome here in South Carolina than in any previous state of residence. I realize that Orangeburg is considerably smaller than Orlando, Fla., and I do not miss the 1,000,000 annual tourists, but I do miss the efficiency and resources of that city on a daily basis.
Over the years in Florida and beyond, I raised thousands of dollars for non-profits like public television and the Speed Art Mustalgiceum. My friends and I have envisioned an urgently needed Orangeburg Arts Center that would showcase local, regional and national artworks; provide excellent entertainment by regional and national performers; schedule classes in painting, sculpting and media arts; offer excellent dining at lunch & dinner; and provide a nostalgic chapel facility for weddings and receptions.
How can readers of your newspaper "turn the tide" and help me love my new home? After a litany of "NOs," I'm ready for the positive thinking and communication arts that I've taught in numerous national colleges and universities.
So far, there's NO S.C. driver's license, NO S.C. voter registration and NO S.C. job thanks to closed and malfunctioning government offices. I live in the county vs. city, so I am required to take my garbage and recycling to the dump site on North Road, where the recycling bins for paper, plastic and aluminum are sadly MIA. The public trashing of North Road and other county easements is daily and depressing. Please raise the littering fine to a minimum of $100 and threaten "loss of driver's license" to repeat offenders.
I'm hoping that all of your adult readers will encourage their children to read this letter, because the children of Orlando proved to be a mega force in city/county recycling and detrashing. Children have demonstrated a very strong commitment to recycling and community cleanliness because they will inherit this earth from many cavalier and careless adults.
With newcomer sadness, Professor Marilyn King Hankins (unemployed)
Nursing home visits needed
When will the doors of South Carolina’s nursing homes/assisted livings open up to family members that are essential to the overall quality of life of our beloved seniors? Certainly, COVID-19 has significantly changed the way we go about our day, but how do we live with this unforeseen danger as we begin to bring about some semblance of balance.
As a gerontologist, I see the impact that family visitation restrictions have had on seniors, from increased depression to early stage dementia symptoms. These factors come into play when there is a lack of emotional engagement often provided by loved ones.
As it stands, staff members can come and go to and from the facilities, often having more than one job and seeing more than one client in various settings, potentially increasing the risk of exposure and transmission. So why not put in place precautionary measures for one immediate family member like those that are in place for staff?
Is it possible to take a comprehensive approach at reducing the risk of transmission while meeting emotional needs? Is it possible to have a schedule for who can visit the senior, decide on specific days, have the family member complete a symptoms checker questionnaire prior to arrival, check temperature upon arrival, sanitize, wear a mask, and social distance outside or in a designated area?
I certainly do think this warrants a closer look because isolation and depression kills, too.
Macie Smith, Columbia
