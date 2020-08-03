LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

I'm hoping that all of your adult readers will encourage their children to read this letter, because the children of Orlando proved to be a mega force in city/county recycling and detrashing. Children have demonstrated a very strong commitment to recycling and community cleanliness because they will inherit this earth from many cavalier and careless adults.

With newcomer sadness, Professor Marilyn King Hankins (unemployed)

Nursing home visits needed

When will the doors of South Carolina’s nursing homes/assisted livings open up to family members that are essential to the overall quality of life of our beloved seniors? Certainly, COVID-19 has significantly changed the way we go about our day, but how do we live with this unforeseen danger as we begin to bring about some semblance of balance.

As a gerontologist, I see the impact that family visitation restrictions have had on seniors, from increased depression to early stage dementia symptoms. These factors come into play when there is a lack of emotional engagement often provided by loved ones.